MTG Says ‘States Should Consider Seceding’ on 9/11 Attacks Anniversary
DOMESTIC TRANQUILITY
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) observed the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Monday by running the idea of states’ secession up the flagpole; something that, the last time it happened, triggered a Civil War. “If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union,” Greene tweeted. “From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies.” An hour earlier, she had tweeted in remembrance of 9/11’s victims, but seemingly couldn’t resist an opportunity to take another shot at Biden in the process. Her latest tweet marked the first outright use of the word “secede” by the Georgia congresswoman, who in February suggested that the country might be in dire need of what she euphemistically referred to as “a national divorce.” She added: “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this.”