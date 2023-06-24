MTG Suggests U.S. Behind Wagner Uprising in Russia
WHAT?
As the Wagner mercenary group’s fledgling coup attempt on Russia began to sputter on Saturday afternoon, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested the U.S. was behind the unrest. In a pair of tweets posted to her personal and official accounts, Greene pushed claims that the U.S., somehow, convinced mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to march on Moscow. “After our government has been funding a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine for over a year, I sure hope our government isn’t behind a coup attempt currently happening in Russia,” she tweeted. In a separate post, Green dredged up another piece of right-wing lore to echo the same theory. The image showed Ray Epps—the Jan. 6 rioter who right-wing conspiracy theories have deemed a federal agent in disguise—in front of an iconic Moscow landmark.