MTG ‘Surprised and Angered’ After Being Silenced by GOP-Led Committee
QUIET DOWN
Republican leadership weren’t getting along so well with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a GOP-controlled hearing Wednesday. Amid testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Greene went on a lengthy rant and called the Biden administration official a “liar,” after which she was ordered to remain silent for the rest of the hearing. Democrats kicked Greene off committees last term. She told CNN Thursday she was “surprised and angered” by the response from House Homeland Security Chair Mark Green (R-TN). The congresswoman added that she’s spoken to the committee chair about the incident, adding, “I am still new to committees so I will make sure I am following the rules, which I do think is important, but at the same time I am still going to keep pushing.” Chair Green told CNN it was against the rules for the congresswoman to attack Mayorkas’ character during the hearing. Mayorkas, who oversees large swaths of U.S. immigration policy, has been a frequent target of GOP attacks. Greene and other conservative members have called on him to resign.