NOT THE HAIR Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Dig at Trump’s Hair in Scathing 281-Word Tirade Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took aim at more than just Trump’s agenda. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Former MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has leveled a flurry of insults at Donald Trump, taking a scathing dig at everything from the Iran War to the president’s hairdo.

Late Monday, Greene, 52, unleashed a 281-word repudiation of Trump’s flailing agenda on X. She and the president had a very public falling out last year after Greene became disillusioned with the MAGA movement and disparaged Trump, 80, in a series of interviews.

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Greene broke with the president late last year for breaking promises he made on the campaign trail. Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

Greene criticized the president’s final speech before the midterms, wherein he boasted about his renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and again pledged that every American adult would get a $5000 check if Republicans retain a majority in both chambers of Congress.

“So today for Trump’s closing midterm pitch he goes to the reflecting pool and brags all about working on the reflecting pool that 99.99999999999999% of Americans don’t care about and it has no effect on their lives like continued high inflation, high cost of living, high cost of gas/diesel does,” Greene wrote.

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She also touched on developments in the Iran War and reports that Trump could be weighing a resumption of strikes after midterms, saying that Trump is fighting a war that “has hurt Americans… after promising no more foreign wars during the last election campaign.”

Trump has been to 30 midterm campaign rallies in the last 32 days. Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“He is asked by a reporter if he’s going to bomb Iran after midterms and he says ‘no’ but now it’s being reported that in the past few hours (evening before midterm elections) that we bombed an Iranian missile defense system on Qeshm island in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz,” Greene wrote.

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The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. carried out secret attacks on Qeshm Island in a series of limited strikes late Monday.

After Greene aired her political grievances, the insults turned personal.

Elizabeth Frantz/Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

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“It’s all like listening to a really bad home salesman lying and making up ridiculous claims about a piece of crap product he’s selling as he refuses to leave your living room and you really regret letting him in the front door,” Green continued.

“Hair and all.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The president has taken to wearing hats and dying his hair to hide his 'do. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In Salina, Kansas on Sunday, Trump’s transparently thin hair made an appearance as the president wrapped his last-minute rally to garner votes for his handpicked candidates. In recent days, he has also appeared to have been experimenting darker dyes to cover up his scalp.

His insecurities came to the forefront late last month at a rally San Antonio, Texas, after a glaring bald-spot showed up on a jumbotron.

“This is not good news. Now I’m depressed. I said, `I look really sharp tonight,’ then I just looked at myself from the back, this is not good,” he told the crowd.

The president's hair was noticeably darker during his visit to Mar-a-Lago earlier this month. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Greene has been a continual thorn in Trump’s back throughout his second term. He last criticized Greene in a Truth Social post railing against Greene for calling him a “Trojan Horse” who was “hurting America’s reputation and place in the world.”

“Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green turns to Brown under stress!), a highly neurotic young woman, went from Ultra Conservative to a Liberal “Fool,” all in a matter of weeks, because I refused to return her phone calls,” Trump wrote. “She was way down in the Polls in Georgia (because I took away my Endorsement), and would have had no chance at winning, so she, just like everyone else, ‘QUIT!’”

Greene doubled down on CNN later Monday night, telling Kaitlan Collins on The Source that she “was very disappointed” in the pitch and had “no idea” why Trump made it.

“Look, I’ve been in the construction industry all my life, and I can really appreciate someone talking about repairs and renovations,” she said. “But… the mandate that we were all given in 2024 was to help America. That was to make life easier for Americans, lower the cost of living, lower the price of gas and diesel, end the foreign wars... and that was what the ‘24 campaign was all about, however the last two years haven’t been about that at all, Kaitlan.”

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