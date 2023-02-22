Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained her demand for a “national divorce” between red and blue states during a Fox News interview Tuesday, telling Sean Hannity that the nation “is going” toward a civil war.

Greene’s proposal, which the White House called “sick, divisive, and alarming,” featured characteristic right-wing attacks on what she called “woke culture issues.”

“In my life and my world, all of my friends are regular Americans. Everyone I talk to is sick and tired and fed up with being bullied by the left, abused by the left, and disrespected by the left,” Greene whined to Hannity.

“Our ideas, our policies and our ways of life have become so far apart that it’s just coming to that point,” continued Greene, who called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment on Monday. “And the last thing I ever want to see in America is a civil war. No one wants that — at least everyone I know would never want that — but it’s going that direction, and we have to do something about it.”

Hannity, who revealed that he agreed with the Georgia congresswoman’s idea to prohibit those who move from blue states to red states from voting for five years, then asked if Greene’s proposal has any chance of winning over supporters.

As evidence, Greene cited the engagement that her social media posts on the topic received.

“I actually think this is a much bigger movement than most people in Washington even realized,” she claimed. “You can take a look at the tweets that I made just yesterday. The amount of likes and retweets that those tweets got should tell people a lot. And they are not aware of it yet because they don’t talk to regular people.”