Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was less than thrilled when the holy grail of MAGA conspiracy theories—Jeffrey Epstein—hit a wall this week.
In a Wednesday morning appearance on the Real America’s Voice show, America’s Sunrise, Greene was asked to respond to a video of Attorney General Pam Bondi attempting to clarify remarks she had made about Epstein’s “client list.”
Bondi claimed in February that the list was “on her desk,” only for the Department of Justice to announce this week that its investigation “revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’”
“I think the Department of Justice and the FBI have more explaining to do,” Greene said, calling out both Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel (a fellow Epstein truther until he entered the Trump administration). “People are absolutely not going to accept just a memo that was written that says there is no client list.”
Greene, 51, went on to insist there are secrets hidden in Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book,” a 97-page notebook that the Epstein companion kept that allegedly contained the names and contact details of her and Epstein’s famous friends. During Maxwell’s trial for sex trafficking, the defense and prosecution agreed to keep the details of the book sealed—much to Greene’s chagrin.
“It’s just hard to swallow,” she said.
On a subsequent appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Greene cast further doubt on the DOJ’s narrative about the client list.
“The Department of Justice and the FBI needs to provide more answers,” she said.
“It doesn’t pass the smell test, and it’s not wrong for people to continue to ask questions,” she said. “This case should not be closed.”