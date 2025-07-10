Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was less than thrilled when the holy grail of MAGA conspiracy theories—Jeffrey Epstein—hit a wall this week.

In a Wednesday morning appearance on the Real America’s Voice show, America’s Sunrise, Greene was asked to respond to a video of Attorney General Pam Bondi attempting to clarify remarks she had made about Epstein’s “client list.”

Bondi claimed in February that the list was “on her desk,” only for the Department of Justice to announce this week that its investigation “revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) looks on ahead of President Donald Trump delivering remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“I think the Department of Justice and the FBI have more explaining to do,” Greene said, calling out both Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel (a fellow Epstein truther until he entered the Trump administration). “People are absolutely not going to accept just a memo that was written that says there is no client list.”

Greene, 51, went on to insist there are secrets hidden in Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book,” a 97-page notebook that the Epstein companion kept that allegedly contained the names and contact details of her and Epstein’s famous friends. During Maxwell’s trial for sex trafficking, the defense and prosecution agreed to keep the details of the book sealed—much to Greene’s chagrin.

“It’s just hard to swallow,” she said.

What about her little black book?



The 97-page book, contains the names and contact details of almost 2,000 people including world leaders, celebrities and businessmen.



No one believes there is not a client list. pic.twitter.com/dIM7C1DCsg — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 8, 2025

On a subsequent appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Greene cast further doubt on the DOJ’s narrative about the client list.

“The Department of Justice and the FBI needs to provide more answers,” she said.

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R): This Epstein case should not be closed.



Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison, but her black book with 2,000 names is sealed. The American people deserve answers.



Asking questions is not disloyalty. It is simply demanding the truth.@mtgreenee pic.twitter.com/xB05G7GdVS — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) July 9, 2025