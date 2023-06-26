Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Her TV Is Spying on Her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted a bizarre thread Sunday morning, in which she insinuated that she is being spied on via her television. “Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV,” the congresswoman wrote before an even stranger diatribe asserting that she was not unhinged or mentally disturbed. “Just for the record: I’m very happy. I’m also very healthy and eat well and exercise a lot. I don’t smoke and never have. I don’t take any medications. I am not vaccinated. So I’m not concerned about blood clots, heart conditions, strokes, or anything else. Nor do I have anything to hide.” She finished the thread by linking to a news story about the ways hackers can access people’s smart TVs.
