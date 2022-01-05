Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Twitter ‘Attacked Our Country’ by Deleting Her Account
I AM THE STATE
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has accused Twitter of attacking the United States by taking one of her accounts away from her. The social network permanently removed Greene’s personal account on Sunday after she spent months spreading nonsense about the COVID-19 pandemic, but her congressional Twitter account is still active. Nevertheless, Greene has spent the past three days having a protracted meltdown over the decision, and went one step further Tuesday night by effectively accusing Twitter of committing an act of domestic terrorism in deleting her. She told Newsmax: “Twitter has attacked my district, and has attacked I would say our country as a whole by kicking a member of Congress off of their platform... And also, remember, they kicked off President Trump while he was a sitting United States president. So Twitter is completely out of bounds. No one elected them. No one put them in charge of what is information or what is misinformation.” Greene went on to urge every Twitter user to leave the platform to protest her absence.