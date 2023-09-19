MTG to Release Tell-All Book ‘Setting the Record Straight’ in November
‘ALWAYS CONTROVERSIAL’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to release a dishy book chronicling her “side of the story” this fall, according to conservative outlet the Washington Examiner, which reported Tuesday that the Georgia Republican wants to use the memoir as a springboard to higher office, up to and including the vice presidency. “I wanted people to hear my side of the story,” Greene told the Examiner. “Some of it is setting the record straight...I’m always controversial, but I think this book might be a little controversial with some of the stories.” The book will be titled MTG after her initials—or, as the Examiner gushed almost incoherently, “three letters that, in the Washington media, carry a symbolic fighting message.” The project has been in the works for a year or more, the conservative news site reported. Greene said that she hopes it will “introduce myself to America as me, not the character that the mainstream media created and has sold to America over the past few years.” As for what will be contained within the book’s 300-odd pages when it hits shelves on Nov. 21, Greene promised to “tell about COVID,” the Jan. 6 attacks, and “Jewish space lasers.” Mark your calendars, folks.