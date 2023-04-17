Marjorie Taylor Greene Trolls Lindsey Graham With Fake Bud Light Pic
STORM BREWING
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) critical comments about her by posting a doctored image of him holding a Bud Light can to her congressional Twitter account on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Graham appeared on ABC’s This Week and called Greene’s post last week defending alleged intelligence leaker Jake Teixeira on the grounds of his race and gender “one of the most irresponsible statements she could make.” Greene appeared to take umbrage at her colleague’s remarks and posted an edited photo of Graham alongside CNN host Dana Bash in which Graham is holding a Bud Light can from the beer’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The original photo taken in 2016 showed Graham holding a glass of beer.