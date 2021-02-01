Parkland Mom Says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Turned Down Her Invitation to Renounce False-Flag Lie
NO SHOW
Linda Beigel Schulman—whose son Scott was one of 17 people killed in 2018 Parkland high-school shooting—has personally confronted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) about her offensive and baseless claim that the attack was part of a “false-flag” operation. Schulman told MSNBC that she spoke with Greene over Zoom on Saturday, and the QAnon-supporting congresswoman told her that she does not in fact believe that major school shootings from the past decade had been staged. However, Greene apparently refused an invitation to join Schulman to publicly disavow the claim on TV. Schulman said that while she “very much wanted to” trust Greene’s word that she doesn’t believe in the conspiracy theory, she can’t do so. “Unless she wants to get in front of the public and wants to right the wrong lies being espoused out there and wants to disavow the things that she said, no, I can’t believe it,” Schulman said.