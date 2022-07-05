CHEAT SHEET
    Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweets Predictably Fact-Free Theory About Highland Park Massacre

    ARMCHAIR DETECTIVE

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Politics Reporter

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call

    Police have released very little information about the person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting, but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) thinks she has it all figured out. The conspiracy-minded congresswoman took to Twitter to somehow blame “Big Pharma” for the tragedy. “When are we going to have an honest conversation about drug abuse, mental illness, and SSRI’s [antidepressants]??? And deadly side effects. Are we really going to keep pretending?” she tweeted. To be clear, no one in any position of authority has said the man in custody, Robert Crimo, is a drug user or has a mental illness diagnosis, and his uncle said he knew of no such problems.