Majorie Taylor Greene called for red and blue states to separate in a post on X Monday , an idea she has brought up several times during her tenure in Congress.

The Georgia congresswoman’s criticism comes amid reports of Democratic governors taking measures to protect their states against Trump’s policies.

“​​If Democrat governors plan to commit treason against our President and the majority of Americans then let them destroy their own states,” she wrote. “No one will want to live there. And after years of being attacked by the deranged left, most of us are so sick of their c---.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called a special legislative session to “safeguard California values and fundamental rights in the face of an incoming Trump administration.” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker created the coalition Governors Safeguarding Democracy to protect state-level institutions from influence at the hands of the federal government.

“Hope alone won’t save our democracy,” Polis said when he announced the formation of the coalition. “We need to work together, especially at the state level, to protect and strengthen it.”

Greene accused Democratic governors of “threatening the upcoming Trump administration’s mandate.” She said she is “still in favor of a national divorce if need be.”

Greene has stirred up controversy by calling for a national divorce several times in the past. In 2023, she called the idea “not a civil war but a legal agreement.”

“Tragically, I think we, the left and right, have reached irreconcilable differences,” she wrote previously.