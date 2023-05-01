Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Ban Pornhub Because of Hunter Biden
OK KAREN
Marjorie Taylor Greene is disgusted that websites like Pornhub exist, and even more horrified that Hunter Biden may have used them. Raw Story reports that the Republican from Georgia shared her newfound knowledge of the adult film landscape in a keynote address at the Putnam County Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Sunday. “There is a website–you may or may not have heard about it–called PornHub,” Greene said. “It is a disgusting porn website. As a matter of fact, it should be illegal. I don’t even know why it exists.” Greene went on to claim that she recently found out that Hunter Biden had “multiple accounts” on “this Pornhub, pornography, sex website,” prompting her outrage. “These are accounts where he posted his sex videos,” she said. “He still has an account on Pornhub where his videos are posted. It is still live and active. This is the son of the president of the United States.” Greene’s rant comes as the GOP hones in on attacking Biden as his father seeks re-election in 2024.