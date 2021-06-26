Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Be on Jan. 6 Commission
IRONY IS DEAD
In a bizarre interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Saturday appeared unable to answer basic questions about her claims regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol riots—while simultaneously saying she wants to serve on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee to investigate the attempted insurrection. The conspiracy-theory-peddling congresswoman repeatedly veered off into tirades that had nothing to do with what she was asked. Asked how she can suggest antifa involvement or a plot by the FBI when body-cam video “seems to show a lot of Trump supporters,” Greene responded, “Well, here’s how I see it, the American taxpayers pay for everything here, right. They pay for the building, they pay for the cameras, they pay for the staff, they pay my salary, they pay for everything. And this is the type of video they deserve to see publicly.”
Steered back to the original question about Trump supporters’ involvement, Greene said there were “all kinds of people involved in the rioting,” including “people in black clothes, people in red hats.” She appeared to express doubt about far-right militia members taking part, saying only “that’s what we’ve read and seen.” She later said she'd be willing to accept that the FBI wasn’t involved, but only if “they say they weren’t and show proof they weren’t.”
If Pelosi were to somehow appoint Greene to her committee, it would be the only committee Greene would serve on. Greene was removed from her committee assignments in February after her racist, antisemitic, and conspiratorial social media reports resurfaced.