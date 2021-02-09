Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines: Capitol Riot ‘RUINED’ Our Plot to Overturn Election
POOR ME
Five people, including one police officer, died at the Capitol insurrection last month, and many more ran in fear for their lives. But please spare a thought for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has complained that the rioters spoiled her meticulous plan to overturn the presidential election result. In a berserk Twitter thread the morning that the Senate trial of Donald Trump begins, Greene appeared to blame Democrats for the riot, writing: “If the #Jan6 organizers were Trump supporters, then why did they attack us while we were objecting to electoral college votes for Joe Biden? The attack RUINED our objection that we spent weeks preparing for, which devastated our efforts on behalf of Trump and his voters.” She also denied that Trump incited the riot, and urged people to feel sympathy for how the riot has made the former president feel. Greene wrote: “Once again, Trump is the victim of the never ending hate fueled witch hunt.”