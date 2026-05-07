MTG’s Fiancé Abruptly Quits Job After Trump Diss

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has received full custody of her fiancé Brian Glenn, in her nasty MAGA divorce.

Glenn, who worked as a White House reporter for the right-wing Real America’s Voice, has quit his job and is now focused on building a life in Georgia with his soon-to-be wife, the Daily Mail reported.

“I woke up on a Sunday morning, early, I got in my recliner, got my coffee and I was just looking out the window. I have a lot of clarity early in the morning,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m just thinking.’ And she’s like, ‘Thinking about what?’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna resign.’ And she was like, ‘From work?’ I’m like, ‘Yep,’” Glenn elaborated.

Greene abruptly resigned from Congress last year. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He told the outlet that he was looking to “slow everything down and just kind of put my roots in Georgia.”

“We’re in the process of planning our wedding. Date to be determined,” he added.

His last day at Real America’s Voice is Friday.

Glenn said their wedding date is TBD. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

In a lengthy post on X, Glenn said he “dedicated [his] life to supporting President Trump and his MAGA agenda and the Republican Party, even at times when it was difficult to stand alone amongst a hostile environment.”

“The vast majority of my time was on the road, taking hundreds of flights a year and countless nights in hotel rooms, forcing me to spend far too much time away from those I love,” he wrote, adding, “I will always support America First policies and look forward to the future with the love of my life, MTG.”

In a responding post, Greene complimented her lover’s career and said she was “proud” of him.

“There is no one like Brian Glenn. I’m so looking forward to the next chapter of our lives and a future together,” she posted.

Greene said she was proud of her soon-to-be husband. @mtgreene/X

Glenn quitting his gig and leaving Washington, D.C. comes amid his fiancée’s nasty back-and-forth fighting with President Donald Trump.

The onetime MAGA firebrand resigned from Congress last year after the president threatened to endorse a GOP rival against her.

In her resignation, she said she had too much “self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President.”

Since leaving Congress, Greene has become one of many MAGA personalities who have been highly critical of his war in Iran. She has called it a betrayal of Trump’s “America First” campaign promises.

Trump has launched repeated online attacks at one of his onetime most ardent supporters. He’s called her a “traitor” and claimed she “went BAD.”

Glenn, seen in the White House briefing room, worked in journalism for over three decades. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

But the president has not pushed his animosity towards Greene onto Glenn. Trump praised Glenn last week during an Oval Office meeting, and he couldn’t help but make a dig at Greene.

“I love this guy even though I don’t love his girlfriend too much,” he said last week.

Like Trump, his colleagues at the pro-Trump outlet had nothing but praise for Glenn.

“Brian Glenn represents the fighting spirit of the WarRoom and Real America’s Voice - he has the heart of a lion,” said Steve Bannon, the MAGA architect whose WarRoom show is carried on Real America’s Voice.

Glenn said he will miss his fellow White House correspondents. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Glenn told the Daily Mail that while he is looking forward to life in the South, he will miss his job, having worked in the journalism industry for 37 years.

“If there’s one thing I’m really, really gonna miss, it is the camaraderie amongst all of us here, because the White House press pool is truly a family,” Glenn said.