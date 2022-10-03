Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband No Longer Wants to Keep Divorce Private
BETTER DEAL?
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband, Perry Greene, has moved to withdraw a motion seeking to seal documents in their ongoing divorce case, meaning the matter could remain public. “Petitioner Perry Greene, by and through his undersigned counsel and hereby files this Withdraw of Motion to File Under Seal in Civil Action,” reads a court filing summited Monday afternoon and obtained by The Daily Beast. The law firm representing the Greene family, Harris Divorce Law, told The Daily Beast, when asked about the filing, “It’s really funny because it’s none of your business.” A Greene spokesperson didn’t return a request for comment. As for what it all could mean, celebrity divorce lawyer Peter Walzer speculated in an interview with The Daily Beast that lawyers could be telling Perry Greene he’s fighting an uphill battle in sealing the matter or that he might get a “better deal by making it public.” “Being cynical and being a divorce layer I would say, he wants to get a better deal by saying, ‘Hey if you don’t do it my way, I will go to court and everybody will know about our private lives,’” Walzer added.