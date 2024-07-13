Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest stock splurge may pose a second conflict of interest after the conservative firebrand invested in cybersecurity tech despite serving on a House subcommittee dedicated to oversight and accountability within the technology industry.

The Georgia Republican made six purchases of CrowdStrike Holdings, totaling between $6,006 and $90,000, on June 24, according to her financial disclosures obtained by Raw Story.

CrowdStrike is helping the Department of Defense manage their cybersecurity operations, which could inappropriately link Green to the contract.

Purchasing stocks from a cybersecurity company could potentially cause a conflict of interest due to Greene’s position on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability’s Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Government Innovation.

This is at least the second time this year that Green’s piggy bank has been tied to technology trades that pose questions of conflicts of interest. She also reportedly invested up to $15,000 in tech goliath Microsoft back in May. Green also purchased up to $15,000 of Qualcomm stock, which is a federal defense contractor, while serving on the influential Homeland Security Committee and the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement.

Greene’s latest purchases also include from stock from athleisure company lululemon, cost-cutting warehouse Costco, and the chocolate-milk maker Nestle, Raw Story reported.

A bipartisan group of senators introduced the “ETHICS Act” last week to ban members of Congress, their partners, and dependents from trading individual stocks. Similar efforts to add teeth to restrictions on Congressional stock trading have repeatedly failed.

Raw Story said Greene’s congressional spokesperson, Nick Dyer, “acknowledged Raw Story’s questions about her financial disclosure but did not answer them.”