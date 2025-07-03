Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Reporter Boyfriend Threatens to Primary Republican Rebel

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reporter boyfriend threatened to primary a Republican congressman because he voted no on President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent at the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, was incensed that his own congressman, Texan Rep. Keith Self, was among the Republicans rebelling against Trump’s bill.

“I think Keith Self was only concerned about his self in all of this,” Glenn said on air Thursday.

“By the way, that is my congressman in Texas and I sure would hope, would not want to throw my hat in the ring there to primary Mr. Keith Self there in 2026,” Glenn added. “Not saying I’m going to do that, but I’m just saying—”

Brian Glenn threatened to primary Rep. Keith Self after he voted no on Trump’s bill. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

He was cut off by host Gina Loudon, who interjected, “Did we just hear an announcement? Listen to that.”

Glenn, who appeared flustered, paused for a few moment before walking back his threat. “I’m just saying, I would want him to represent the people of House District 3.”

“Wow, for a hot minute there last night I thought I’d be forced to run in TX-3 and challenge Keith Self after his initial ‘no vote’ on the BBB,” he wrote on X soon after.

Wow, for a hot minute there last night I thought I’d be forced to run in TX-3 and challenge Keith Self after his initial ‘no vote’ on the BBB.



I wonder if I would get any significant endorsements? 🤔 🇺🇸



2026. — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) July 3, 2025

“I wonder if I would get any significant endorsements?” he added, seemingly gesturing to Trump and Greene.

Self, a conservative Republican who was elected in 2023, has been unsparing in his criticism of the Senate version of the bill. He has called it “morally and fiscally bankrupt” for not going far enough to further the right-wing agenda.

Self is no stranger to controversy. Already this year, he has drawn ire for referring to transgender representative Sarah McBride as “the gentleman from Delaware” and quoting Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Brian Glenn’s girlfriend, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has spoken out against Trump’s bill. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Although Glenn fumed about the Republican representatives who were defying Trump by opposing the bill, his girlfriend aired her own grievances about it just a few weeks ago.

Greene, admitting she didn’t read the thousand-plus-page bill she voted for, retroactively declared herself “adamantly OPPOSED” to a section limiting the regulation of artificial intelligence.

Greene has emerged as a supporter of Trump’s bill since the AI provision was removed.