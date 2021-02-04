Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Republican Party Hates Democrats, Democracy and America

You’ve got to see both sides: In 2021, the United States has one major political party and one authoritarian, white nationalist cult cosplaying as a political party.

If we want to preserve this fragile but vital experiment called democracy, it’s time to acknowledge, confront and call out this obvious, painful truth. One side, regardless of its flaws, is still committed to the democratic project. The other side — the one whose leader just encouraged a failed, violent insurrection at the nation’s capitol and whose other leaders don’t think he should be held to any account for that — has mutated into a counter-majoritarian extremist force stuffed with kooks, cranks, crazies and racists.

Don’t take my word for it. A recent study to measure the health of the world’s democracies found the Republican Party to be “far more illiberal than almost all other governing parties in democracies.” And that was in 2018 — before Donald Trump and a majority of elected Republicans promoted the big lie that led to the siege of our capitol and before the party sent a gun-toting, mouth-breathing, openly QAnon promoting and Jew and Muslim loathing representative to Washington.