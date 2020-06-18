Trump Lied About the Election He Won. Imagine If He Loses.

Last week, President Donald Trump assured the nation that he will leave office if he loses in November. “Certainly, if I don't win, I don't win,” he told Fox News. He continued, “You go on, do other things.”

Call me crazy, but I don’t believe him.

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, just revealed in his forthcoming book that President Trump told Xi Jinping, the authoritarian leader of China, that the two-term constitutional limit should be repealed for him, and asked his Chinese counterpart to interfere in our 2020 election to help him win. This isn’t the first time that Trump has entertained staying in office beyond his term limits, or tried to enlist foreign help to do that.