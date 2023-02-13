Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Super Bowl Take Is Hilariously Bad

Far-right lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again inserted herself into matters she knows nothing about—and social media users aren’t having it.

The Georgia congresswoman made a predictably ham-fisted comment regarding Super Bowl performances and diversity on Sunday, praising country singer Chris Stapleton on Twitter for his rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner ”ahead of the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“Chris Stapleton just sang the most beautiful national anthem at the Super Bowl,” she tweeted. “But we could have gone without the rest of the wokeness.”

Greene conveniently lauded Stapleton, the only white artist, after previous performances by Black singers that were far from woke-oriented. Sheryl Lee Ralph crooned “Lift Every Voice and Sing” to much applause from the crowd, and Babyface sang “America the Beautiful.” Rihanna was also set to perform her highly anticipated-halftime show, which had absolutely nothing to do with anything outside of the singer’s chart-topping pop career over the last 15 years—and her surprise pregnancy unveiling.

Too bad Greene didn’t do research before making her tweet public.

As it turns out, Stapleton is a firm believer that Black lives matter.

In 2020, the country singer said in an interview with CBS This Morning that the death of George Floyd shook him and changed his views of the country, and the ensuing protests left him in wonderment.

“I think everybody should be doing more. It's time for me to listen. And it's time for other folks to listen,” he said. “I thought we were living in a different country. …I feel like the country that I thought that we were living in was a myth.”

Greene must have missed the memo.

“You really hate the black and brown people, don't you?” author John Pavolitz asked.

“So in MAGA terms all the black performers shouldn’t have performed?!?!” former NFL player Kevin Aldridge questioned.

“Shut it Cruella,” blogger Bill White tweeted.

“You supporting the BLM chap is actually pretty positive,” writer Morgan Cameron Ross wrote. “Good on ya!”