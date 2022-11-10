Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Super Serious Election Tweet Backfires, Goes Viral
LAME DUCK
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was left with egg on her face on Thursday after her latest tweet bemoaning the speed of American elections went amusingly awry. The hardline MAGA lawmaker, who won re-election in her midterm race on Tuesday, has spent the last few days fulminating about how long it takes to count ballots, advocating instead for “simple safe legal elections” to protect voting integrity and “and keep everyone from being ‘election deniers.’” “I’m sure our enemies are quacking [sic] in their boots while we are still over here trying to count ballots,” she tweeted Thursday morning. Weirdly, the congresswoman appeared to acknowledge her inadvertent duck-based typo by changing the word “quacking” to “quaking” in a follow-up tweet posted shortly after the first. But the conspiracy theorist representative chose not to delete the “quacking” version of the tweet, with the ducked up post receiving around three times as many comments and twice as many likes as the corrected version on Thursday.