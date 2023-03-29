Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter Account Restricted Over Trans Post
LOCKED OUT
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s congressional Twitter account was restricted Tuesday after the Georgia Republican shared an image about a “Trans Day of Vengeance.” Greene said the graphic was promoting an “Antifa” event next month in Washington, D.C. Twitter has since removed the post, with the company’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, explaining that Twitter had to automatically remove more than 5,000 tweets and retweets of the poster. “We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them,” Irwin said. “‘Vengeance’ does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok.” Irwin also wrote that Twitter “did not take a ‘strike’ approach with restricting” the tweets sharing the poster, instead only restricting the media being shared. “There is no impact to users for having tweeted it unless it is reposted after removal or was posted with additional calls for violence/ wishes of harm,” Irwin added. Using her personal Twitter account, Greene later wrote: “Twitter’s [Ella Irwin] claims no one was given a ‘strike’ for warning the American people of political violence planned at the Supreme Court. Yet my official CONGRESSIONAL account was banned for 7 days for exposing Antifa’s plan for violence on the ‘Trans Day of Vengeance.’ [Elon Musk], can you explain?”