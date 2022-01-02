Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter Account Suspended Over COVID-19 Misinformation
BOOTED
Twitter permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account on Sunday morning, citing “repeated” violations to their COVID-19 misinformation policy. “We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast.
Following the suspension, NBC News reported Greene claimed that she was banned Sunday due to “tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.”
“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine,” she said in a statement. “I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.” The lawmaker’s congressional office didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s Sunday morning request for comment. Greene had racked up five or more guideline violation strikes on the personal account, ahead of the Sunday morning permanent suspension.