Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Burning Man Attendees Are ‘Brainwashed’
HERE WE GO...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared on Alex Jones’ conspiracy-laden Info Wars show on Sunday night and surprise, she had a few of her own to share about the recent disaster surrounding Burning Man in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. “Well, you know, God has a way of making sure everyone knows who God is,” Greene said, after Jones made reference to a “mock sacrifice;” a Burning Man tradition where participants set fire to a large effigy dubbed “The Man.” He also added the area had seen tornadoes despite no reports of such a weather event. Greene continued: “There’s 73-75,000 in the Nevada desert right now at this Burning Man. They’re locked in. They’re not allowed to leave and they’re basically probably being brainwashed that climate change is the cause of it and it’s going to destroy the Earth. And they’re, they're feeling the panic. So, what’s going to happen, Alex?” The right-wing conservative then predicted that once the attendees returned home, they would spread the word with “stories to tell” about climate change, claiming “it’s the Left's new lie they’re going to put on the American people and try to get everyone behind [it]...this is what they’re brainwashing people to believe.” Jones interjected with “I totally agree.”