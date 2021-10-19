Parkland Victims’ Families Will Get $25 Million From School District
SMALL COMFORT
About time. More than three years after a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people and wounding 17 others, the families of the murdered victims have reached a settlement with the school district. An attorney representing some of the plaintiffs said on Tuesday that the vast majority of the $25 million settlement with the Broward County school district will be split equally between the families of the 13 students and three faculty members killed on Feb. 14, 2018.
“There isn’t enough money in existence that would compensate the victims and their families adequately,” the lawyer said in a statement. That being said, however, he noted that the settlement was “fair and, frankly, remarkable.” The news of the settlement came as Nikolas Cruz, the gunman accused of carrying out the massacre, prepares to plead guilty to all counts on Wednesday.