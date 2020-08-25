Gun-Toting Couple Warns RNC: ‘Marxist Revolutionaries’ Want Suburbs Abolished
STAR TURN?
The Midwestern husband and wife who proudly touted guns at their St. Louis home in response to the sight of Black Lives Matter protesters outside used a plum spot at Monday’s Republican National Convention to try and further rationalize their aggressive actions while also talking up President Donald Trump as being their champion.
After a video introduction that further established their credentials on the right, Mark and Patty McCloskey played into the doom and gloom that was the convention’s unofficial theme, with Patty warning viewers, “What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country.”
A major affront, though, according to the couple, appeared to be that Cori Bush, one of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter protest, went on to win a congressional primary race weeks later, with Mark denigrating her as a “Marxist revolutionary.”
“The radicals are not content just marching in the streets,” Mark said. “They want to walk the halls of Congress.”
The duo even tried to elicit sympathy, when Mark said “they’ve actually charged us with a felony for daring to defend our home.” Radicals, Patty claimed, “want to abolish the suburbs all together.”
“You’ve seen us on your TV screens and Twitter feeds,” Mark said. “You know we’re not the kind of people who back down. Thankfully, neither is Donald Trump.”