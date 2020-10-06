St. Louis Gun Couple Indicted on New Gun Charges, Tampering With Evidence
INDICTED
Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who infamously drew their guns on Black Lives Matter protesters in June, have been indicted on several new charges. A grand jury on Tuesday indicted them on two charges each of exhibiting a weapon and tampering with evidence following the confrontation with marchers outside their mansion. After a court appearance on Tuesday, in which a judge continued their hearing until Oct. 14, Mark McCloskey complained that no protesters had been charged. “They broke down our gate, they trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people are now charged with anything,” he said. “We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law license.” Joel Schwartz, the couple’s lawyer, said the grand jury reached a decision soon after the Tuesday court hearing.
In July, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner charged the McCloskeys with unlawful use of a weapon. They have become a cause célèbre on the right, delivering a speech at the Republican National Convention in which they claimed Marxists want the suburbs to be destroyed.