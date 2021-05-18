Substance-Snorting Anti-Masker Who Touched Female Passenger Forces JetBlue Flight to Land
FLIGHT FROM HELL
A New York man who sounds like the single most disruptive air passenger of all time forced a JetBlue flight to make an unplanned stop on Sunday. In a video recorded by another passenger, a flight attendant can be heard explaining to everyone why they were landing in Minnesota instead of their expected destination—San Francisco. The crew member said a passenger refused to wear a mask, snorted a white substance, touched a female passenger, and made “stabbing motions” toward another. “It was decided that all four flight attendants felt uncomfortable with what was going on,” he said, with passengers going on to applaud the decision to land in Minnesota and remove the man from the plane. According to NBC New York, the man was identified as 42-year-old Mark Anthony Scerbo, who was arrested for drug possession after the landing. JetBlue said in a statement that the passenger “began acting erratically and aggressively toward crewmembers and other customers.”