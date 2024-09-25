Mark Cuban Opens Up About Feud With Musk: ‘I Just Like to F*** With Him’

Investor and television presenter Mark Cuban opened up this week about his ongoing feud with “thin-skinned” Elon Musk, saying of his billionaire rival: “I just like to f**k with him!”

During an interview on comedian Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend, the Shark Tank judge confessed that it is remarkably easy to wind up Musk.

Von jokingly ribbed Cuban, 66, and commented on the very public feud: “It almost seems romantic a little bit.”

Cuban said his criticism of Musk, 53, isn’t personal. Indeed, he was previously a fan of tech titan Musk, once calling him the “entrepreneur of our generation.”

The former Dallas Mavericks owner added: “I don’t dislike Elon, but he says some stupid shit and it’s just, like, I have no problem calling him out. And he’s thin-skinned,” he said.

Their previously cordial relationship went downhill, Cuban revealed, when he’d reportedly said something critical about Tesla, Musk’s car company. Musk, now a Trump supporter, texted “f--- you” to his former friend.

“He’s called me racist, he’s called me poop emoji multiple times, he’s called me all these names and so that to me just gives me license to fuck with him even more,” said Cuban.

“I don’t care if he calls me names. I don’t give a shit what he thinks, but it’s still fun to hit him with the lols or whatever.”

In an August post on X, Musk used a poop emoji to describe Cuban and Cuban replied with emojis of hands making hearts.

Musk’s message was in reply to Cuban making an appearance on The Daily Show when he accused Musk of making X’s algorithms push more right leaning content.

“I have total respect for him as an entrepreneur, but his skin is so thin, how can you not fuck with him?” Cuban said.