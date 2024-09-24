Mark Cuban Says Trump Is More Socialist Than Bernie Sanders
‘COMMUNISTIC TENDENCIES’
Billionaire Mark Cuban labelled Donald Trump as a “socialist” on Tuesday, painting Kamala Harris as the middle-of-the-road option in the presidential election. “Next in the ‘What the Hell is He Thinking’ list is the 10 percent price cap on credit card interest rates,” Cuban said during a Harris campaign press call. “Literally, Bernie Sanders suggested a cap of only 15 percent. So now you’ve got Donald Trump getting involved in price caps and price controls to a greater extent than self-described ‘socialist’ Bernie Sanders. And I think that just says so much about how far Donald has gone to his socialist and communistic tendencies.” Trump this week floated a plan to limit credit card interest rates, which can exceed 30 percent, to 10 percent. Presidents don’t have authority to implement such caps, so it’s unclear how the proposal would work; still, with Americans burdened under the weight of credit card debt, Trump is telling many voters exactly what they want to hear.