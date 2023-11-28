Mark Cuban Says He’s Leaving ‘Shark Tank’ After Next Season

Read it at Deadline
It’s the end of an era on ABC’s Shark Tank. Mark Cuban, who first appeared on Season 2 of the business-themed reality show before settling in as a full-time host the following year, announced that he is calling it quits after Season 16. Shark Tank is currently in the middle of its 15th season. He made the comments on Showtime’s podcast All The Smoke, telling the hosts: “It’s time.” He added: “We’ve got people coming on saying, ‘I watched you when I was 10 years old.’ I’m like, fuck. But we’re helping them, right?”