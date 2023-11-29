Mark Cuban Shoots Down Rumors He’s Gearing Up For White House Run
‘NO PLANS’
Mark Cuban, the billionaire businessman who was rumored to be mulling a White House run, told NBC News Wednesday that he has “no plans” to run for president in 2024. Speculation about Cuban launching a presidential campaign began swirling again this week after he revealed he’d soon leave ABC’s Shark Tank. Shortly after, he announced he’d sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA team he fanatically supports and has owned since 2000. Those equally shocking moves added to already-existing speculation about a presidential run that kicked off last summer, when the bipartisan group No Labels reportedly asked him to run as a third-party candidate. When those reports surfaced in July, Cuban, 65, said his family would “disown” him if he ran for office, insisting it wasn’t in consideration. He has shown interest in the presidency in the past, however, saying in 2017 that he was “seriously considering” a “run as an independent.”