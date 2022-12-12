Comedian Mark Curry Accuses Colorado Springs Hotel of Racism
‘F*CK THEM’
Comedian and actor Mark Curry, star of the 1990s sitcom Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, accused a Colorado Springs hotel of racially profiling him over the weekend while he was in town for a comedy show. In a series of videos uploaded to social media, Curry was sitting in the lobby of the Wyndham Mining Exchange hotel when a white man approached him and asked him to verify whether he’s a hotel guest. Curry asked the employee for identification but he refused. He also asked why the only Black person in the lobby was being targeted. “You cannot be in this hotel lobby if you’re Black and you’re in Colorado Springs,” Curry said to the camera. The comedian then said two men followed him as he walked over to a guest services area. He later vowed to check out of his suite that night. “Racism in America,” he said. “Fuck them.” The hotel has since apologized to Curry, offered to compensate him for his visit, and offered a free stay in the future. A spokesperson said they would have employees retrained to be more welcoming to all guests.