British Government Minister Suspended for ‘Assaulting’ Female Greenpeace Activist

A British government minister has been suspended after he was caught on video pushing a female Greenpeace activist, then grabbing her by the neck and marching her out of a banquet in London. Dozens of climate-change protesters gatecrashed a speech from Chancellor Philip Hammond on Thursday and refused to leave. Mark Field took it upon himself to grab one of the female activists and Greenpeace has now accused him of assault. “I deeply regret this episode and unreservedly apologize to the lady concerned for grabbing her,” said the lawmaker, saying he feared she may have been “armed.” Greenpeace climate campaigner Areeba Hamid told the BBC the unnamed activist was “in shock” over the incident, and said it was “quite ludicrous” for Field to suggest that she might have had a weapon. Prime Minister Theresa May said the footage was “very concerning” and suspended Field from his ministerial duties.