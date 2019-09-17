CHEAT SHEET
Iran Confirms It Detained Three Australians, With One Accused of Spying
Iran has confirmed it detained three Australian nationals, with one accused of espionage. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation cites a Fars news agency report quoting a judiciary official who confirmed reports that two travel bloggers and an Australian academic were arrested. The bloggers, Jolie King and Mark Firkin, were reportedly arrested after they flew a drone near a military facility, and it is believed that they have been held for 10 weeks.
The third individual, thought to be academic Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, has been accused of spying for a country other than her native one. Moore-Gilbert—a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Melbourne—was reportedly arrested last year after traveling to Iran to attend a course about two hours from Tehran. “The news is true and there are two dossiers and bills of indictments have been issued for both cases,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying.