Mark Halperin’s New Book ‘How to Beat Trump’ Sells 502 Copies in First Week
Former political commentator Mark Halperin’s first book since he was accused of sexual harassment sold just 502 copies in its first week, according to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of print sales. How to Beat Trump, published on Oct. 29 by Regan Arts, compiled comments from Democratic strategists such as Donna Brazile, David Axelrod, and James Carville. The book’s announcement in August was widely criticized, and his accusers called the new book deal a “slap in the face.” CNN reported in October 2017 that five women alleged Halperin had made inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances while he was director of political coverage at ABC News. Halperin denied any unwanted physical interactions but apologized and acknowledged that his “behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain.”