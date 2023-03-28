Read it at Associated Press
The Ukrainian Air Alert app, designed to inform residents of aerial strikes from Russia, has received a new addition: the unmistakable voice of Star Wars icon Mark Hamill. “Attention. Air raid alert,” the voice of Luke Skywalker says when the Ukrainian air defense system detects a threat. “Proceed to the nearest shelter.” When the threat of danger is gone, users hear a hopeful “May the Force be with you” from Hamill. The Star Wars actor said he lent his voice to the system after admiring the resilience of Ukraine over the last two years. “The Ukrainian people rallying to the cause and responding so heroically...” Hamill told the Associated Press. “It’s impossible not to be inspired by how they’ve weathered this storm.”