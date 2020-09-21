CHEAT SHEET
    L.A. Executive Who Introduced Lori Loughlin to Admissions Scheme Mastermind Pleads Guilty

    Patricia Kelly Yeo

    Breaking News/Cheat Sheet Intern

    Mark Hauser, a Los Angeles insurance and private equity executive, pleaded guilty Monday to mail-fraud charges, admitting he paid $40,000 to doctor his daughter’s SAT score, SFGate reports. Hauser is the former school-board head named by Full House actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannuli, as the person who steered them to use the admissions consultant later implicated in the 2019 Operation Varsity Blues FBI investigation. Appearing before a Boston federal court via video conference, Hauser said little aside from answering yes or no questions. He will receive his sentence in January, with prosecutors asking for a six-month prison sentence.

