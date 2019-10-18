CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Mark Hurd, Co-CEO of Oracle, Dies at 62
Mark Hurd, the co-CEO of computer software company Oracle, has died at the age of 62. According to CNN, Oracle founder Larry Ellison confirmed Hurd’s death in a memo to the company’s employees Friday. “Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle,” Ellison said. “All of us will miss Mark’s keen mind and rare ability to analyze, simplify and solve problems quickly.” Hurd—who had been at the helm of the company since 2010—took a leave of absence a month ago for an unspecified medical reason. Ellison assumed Hurd’s duties upon his departure.
Hurd was previously the CEO of software company Hewlett-Packard, a huge competitor of Oracle’s. He resigned from HP over sexual harassment allegations, and assumed Oracle’s chief executive role one month later. Though HP’s outside investigation into the allegations did not find any violation of the company’s sexual harassment policy, it did find that Hurd violated HP’s “Standards of Business Conduct.” In a press release at the time, Hurd admitted to engaging in behavior that did not “live up to the standards” of HP.