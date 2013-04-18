Mark Kelly: What the Senate Did Was Wrong

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC
Following the Senate’s failure to pass the gun-control bill Wednesday, Mark Kelly—the husband of former representative Gabby Giffords—urged those fighting for stricter gun control to perservere. “What the Senate did yesterday was wrong. We’re angry, but we’re going to focus on getting this done,” he said. “This about building a more perfect union and protecting the general welfare.” Kelly said he was inspired not only by his wife, but “the passion of total strangers” who are standing behind them. Kelly insisted that he and his wife will not give up until stricter gun legislation is in place. Quoting Gabby, he said, “If Congress will not act, then we will have to change who is in Congress.”