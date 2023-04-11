CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Right-Wing Arizona Sheriff Enters Crowded Senate Race Against Kyrsten Sinema

    WHAT A CHARACTER

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb teases announcing a bid for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-AZ) seat.

    Rebecca Noble/Reuters

    Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb filed paperwork to run for U.S. Senate in Arizona, chasing the seat currently held by Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Lamb, who totes a cowboy hat for public appearances, is a staunch conservative heavily aligned with former President Donald Trump, who has promoted a variety of conspiracy theories. He’s made regular appearances on Fox News to spew anti-vaccine talking points, argue for U.S. military intervention against Mexican drug cartels, and claim falsely that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump—before backtracking and saying he’d seen no evidence of voter fraud during the 2020 election. Lamb is the first major Republican candidate to join the race, but he’s expected to be joined by Kari Lake, who ran an unsuccessful 2022 Arizona gubernatorial campaign and floated entering the field in February.

    Read it at CNN