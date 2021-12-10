Diplomat With ‘Havana Syndrome’ Sues State Department

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CNN
A diplomatic officer who says he is a victim of “Havana Syndrome” has sued the State Department, claiming he faced retaliation for going public about the mysterious health issues that have also plagued some of his peers. CNN reports that Mark Lenzi, who worked for the diplomatic security services, says he and his family began suffering “sudden and unexplained mental and physical symptoms” while stationed in China in 2017. His suit alleges the government did not investigate properly, even though others were experiencing the same problems, and that his career stalled after he spoke up. The State Department has promised to get to the bottom of the medical mystery, but experts have not definitively come up with an explanation.