Mark Levin’s Anti-Mueller Rant Is So Unhinged, Even a ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Is Stunned

Fox News host and right-wing radio star Mark Levin went off on a tirade against the recently-released Mueller report on Friday morning that seemingly left the Fox & Friends hosts speechless, most especially Ed Henry, who briefly expressed disbelief.

As one of the loudest right-wing voices pushing the theory that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is part of a “Deep State” coup attempting to overthrow President Trump, Levin immediately went off the rails during a Friends segment on House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler’s subpoena demanding Attorney General William Barr produce the full un-redacted report.

Labeling Nadler a “slip-and-fall lawyer,” the Life, Liberty & Levin host complained about Democrats’ and the media’s focus on Volume II of the report, which details the numerous episodes of potential obstruction of justice that Mueller’s team found.

“There's not a syllable of law in it,” he exclaimed. “None of it’s been tested in a court of law. There's been no challenge to it. No cross-examination. Nothing!"

Claiming Mueller knew CNN and MSNBC “would be obsessed with it,” the pro-Trump host called Volume II a “200-page op-ed” while literally shouting about what the prosecutor included in the report, which included former White House Counsel Don McGahn’s assertions that Trump wanted him to fire Mueller.

“Who gives a damn what the prosecutor said?” Levin raged to the silent hosts. “He is not God. He is not a judge. He is not a jury!”

Henry, a Fox News chief national correspondent filling in for Steve Doocy, attempted to interject, pointing out that Levin was “scolding the White House counsel,” which prompted Levin to fly off the handle when he asked whether it mattered to him that Trump himself may not have told the truth.

“It matters completely to me! So how do you know this is truthful, Ed?” Levin fired back.

“He’s the White House counsel,” Henry replied, only for Levin to bark at the long-time reporter “You have no idea,” and continue on with an increasingly angry and uninterrupted four-minute rant.

As the hosts sat quietly, Levin repeatedly called the second volume of the report “crap” while explaining he was “using plain English so even Joe Scarborough and Jake Tapper can understand this.” Other highlights from the tirade included his description of the media as “the unfree press,” his complaint that Mueller didn’t interview Barack Obama, and his assertion that obstruction of justice couldn’t possibly have occurred because the investigation never should have happened.

Levin ended the breathless, spittle-flecked soliloquy by saying the media is now destroying AG Barr “because they destroy anybody who stands up to the mob.”

Emerging from the silence, co-host Brian Kilmeade gave Levin a warm send-off by promoting his show and book.

“The Great One,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt added with a smile, referring to Sean Hannity’s nickname for Levin. “Thank you, Mark!”