Criminal-Justice Lecturer Arrested After DNA Said to Link Him to Decades-Old Sex Assaults
Maybe he should have seen this coming. A man who spent his career as a prison official and law-enforcement and criminal-justice lecturer has been arrested after DNA evidence linked him to a series of “horrific” decades-old sexual assaults in California. Mark Manteuffel, 59, was arrested Friday. He worked for decades in the federal Bureau of Prisons and as a lecturer at California State University, Sacramento, according to NBC News. Detectives reportedly managed to match DNA obtained from crime scenes and rape kits with profiles gathered through commercial genetic-testing companies. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Manteuffel faces multiple charges of rape and torture for crimes that took place in Sacramento between 1992 and 1994. Authorities filed California’s first-ever warrant for an arrest using DNA evidence to establish a suspect’s identity days before the statute of limitations was set to expire.