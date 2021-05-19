St. Louis Lawyer Who Waved Gun at BLM Protesters Now Running for Senate
15 MORE MINUTES
Mark McCloskey, the white St. Louis lawyer who became a right-wing hero after brandishing a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters last year, reached out for an additional 15 minutes of fame on Tuesday night by officially announcing he is running for Senate.
“I’ve always been a Republican, but I’ve never been a politician,” McCloskey told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who has been one of McCloskey’s biggest champions, on Tuesday. “But, you know, God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob, and it really did wake me up.”
Having mulled a run for weeks now, McCloskey joins a growing Missouri GOP primary field that opened up earlier this year when Sen. Roy Blunt announced he wouldn’t seek a new term next year. One of McCloskey’s main Republican rivals will be ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in disgrace in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.