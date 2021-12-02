Mark Meadows Agrees With Trump That His New Book Is ‘Fake News’
BEND THE KNEE
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows went on Newsmax on Wednesday night and agreed with his old boss that his new book is “fake news.” After former President Donald Trump (sort of) denied Meadows’ account that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first debate with Joe Biden last year, Meadows said Trump was right.
“I believe the president said it’s fake news. What’s the story here?” Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt asked, prompting Meadows to answer: “Well, the president’s right, it’s fake news.” The ex-Trump official then claimed that in his upcoming book, The Chief’s Chief, he recounted how Trump had a “false positive” but then got two subsequent tests that “showed he didn’t have COVID during the debate.”
Meadows wrote in his book that the ex-president scored a negative from a rapid antigen test, which is highly flawed, after testing positive. Trump, meanwhile, wasn’t tested before the debate because he arrived late to the event.
Even the reliably pro-Trump Newsmax anchor seemed a bit skeptical of Meadows’ response. “The timing is interesting, though, you have to admit. I mean, wasn’t it just a week later they choppered him to Walter Reed and he was very sick?” Schmitt asked. Meadows dodged the question before adding, “There’s a lot of great stories in the book.”