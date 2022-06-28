Meadows’ Aide Is Witness at Surprise Jan. 6 Hearing, Report Says

The witness who will testify at a hastily scheduled Jan. 6 hearing on Tuesday is Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the insurrection, Punchbowl News reported. Hutchinson has reportedly told the committee in closed sessions that Trump approved of “Hang Mike Pence” chants from his supporters storming the Capitol in the hopes of stopping the election of Joe Biden from being certified, CNN reported earlier this month. The committee last week also presented videotaped testimony from Hutchinson discussing how Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wanted blanket pardons for members of Congress who tried to subvert the election. The committee was not expected to convene another hearing until July, but on Monday made the surprise announcement of a new date “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”
